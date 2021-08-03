Video: The Hill
Republican calls for Cuomo's dismissal, arrest
Elise Stefanik called for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's arrest after he was found guilty of harassment by an independent committee.
Tags: Andrew Cuomo Harassment
Harassment
iStock
|
MainAll NewsUS & CanadaRepublican calls for Cuomo's dismissal, arrest
Republican calls for Cuomo's dismissal, arrest
Elise Stefanik called for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's arrest after he was found guilty of harassment by an independent committee.
Tags: Andrew Cuomo Harassment
Harassment
iStock
Video: The Hill
top