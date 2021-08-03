UK man pleads guilty to defacing war memorial with swastikas, Nazi slogans

A UK man who defaced a war memorial with Nazi slogans, swastikas, and racist slurs was given a suspended sentence after pleading guilty.

At his trial, Gareth Bradley, 31, of Rhyl, Wales admitted to vandalizing the Rhyl war memorial in February, spray painting it with swastikas and Nazi slogans, reported BBC News.

The court heard that he also spat at emergency workers and screamed offensive abuse at park goers.

He furthermore threatened to bomb a police station and a local mosque, as well as attack the children of the police officers involved in his case.

He pleaded guilty to 15 offenses, including fighting in public, racially aggravated harassment, assaulting emergency workers and damaging the Rhyl war memorial. He received an 18-month suspended sentence.

The judge at his trial called his actions “disgraceful.”

However, the court was told that Bradley had longterm mental health issues, which he had suffered from since childhood according to his lawyer.

Bradley had resided for periods in hospitals between committing illegal acts and his lawyer said he was now in supported living where he would likely be for the next two years, reported the BBC.

Bradley’s trial comes amid a staggering increase in anti-Semitic and Nazi graffiti incidents in the UK and in North America.

Earlier in the week, swastika graffiti was spray painted on an information sign in Durham, a city in northeast England. The incident was condemned by leaders of the Jewish community, local politicians and police.

At the end of July – in one of the cases given the most media coverage – a swastika was found carved into the wall of a State Department elevator near the office of the White House envoy to combat anti-Semitism.

A few days later, Winnipeg, Canada police released a video of a suspect behind swastika graffiti found on at least 10 shops, buildings and a church along a main highway.