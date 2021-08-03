Jerusalem neighborhood evacuated due to large blaze

Police forces are operating in the Givat Shaul industrial zone of Jerusalem, assisting firefighters after a large fire broke out between Pi Glilot and Beit Hadfus Street.

A police helicopter is also taking part in the lifesaving effort by providing up-to-date images from the scene.

As a result of the blaze, access to Pi Glilot has been closed to traffic.

Meanwhile, evacuation of residents and vehicles from buildings on Beit Hadfus Street is underway.

The public has been asked to stay away from the scene of the fire while obeying the commands of police and emergency forces operating in the area.