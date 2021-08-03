PM Bennett's mother receives third dose: 'I don't want another lockdown'

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Tuesday accompanied his mother, Myrna Bennett, to her appointment for a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Myrna's grandson Yair Bennett, a nephew of the Prime Minister, also accompanied her to the appointment.

Speaking at a Haifa branch of the Maccabi HMO, where his mother received her vaccine, PM Bennett said noted that the number of people infected by the Delta coronavirus variant has been "dramatically increasing" all around the world.

"It mostly hurts the elderly, the people who are most important to us - in my case, my mother," he said. "People should know that nearly nine out of 10 seriously ill patients are over age 60. The supplemental vaccine, the third vaccine, just 'recharges' the body's protection and allows us to save lives. It's rare that we have such a simple opportunity to save human lives."

"All that we need, and all I'm asking all of you - children, grandchildren, fathers, and mothers - is to go get vaccinated. Get a third vaccination for anyone over age 60, and those youth who have not yet gone to get vaccinated - go get vaccinated. The more we vaccinate, the more we protect our fathers and mothers, and the more we keep Israel open," he emphasized.

Myrna Bennett emphasized: "I would have come even if he wasn't the Prime Minister, because I believe that this is truly important for us all. Elderly men and women are doing this, but I'm worried about the younger people, who haven't received their first vaccine. I want to be with him for Rosh Hashanah (the Jewish New Year - ed.), and I want to be at my grandson's wedding in October. I don't want another lockdown."