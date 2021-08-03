Swastika graffiti found in northeast England city

Swastika graffiti spray painted on an information sign in a city in northeast England has been widely condemned.

The hateful graffiti was found in Durham near a bandstand close to the Durham Racecourse. Police are treating the incident as a public order hate crime, reported the Palatinate news site.

Durham County Council said that they had the graffiti removed as soon as they were notified.

The graffiti was condemned by the local Jewish community as well as civil leaders and law enforcement.

“We, as a Jewish Society, condemn any form of anti-Semitism or intolerance,” the Durham Jewish Society told the Palatinate. “We are grateful for the wider community’s support whilst incidents such as these are on the rise.”

The Durham County Council head of partnership and engagement, Gordon Elliott, condemned the graffiti.

“Hate crime has no place in society,” said Elliott.

The vandalism is being investigated “for all solvability factors” and CCTV footage of the area is being looked over.

“We take incidents of hate crime very seriously, and will not tolerate them within our communities,” Inspector Luke Terry of the Durham Police told the Palatinate.

The incident comes amid an increase in anti-Semitic graffiti incidents featuring swastikas and other Nazi symbols not only in the UK but also in North America.

At the end of July – in one of the cases given the most media coverage – a swastika was found carved into the wall of a State Department elevator near the office of the White House envoy to combat anti-Semitism.

A few days later, Winnipeg, Canada police released a video of a suspect behind swastika graffiti found on at least 10 shops and other buildings along a main highway.

Earlier in the year, the Alaska Jewish Museum was vandalized with swastika stickers.