Number of new COVID cases hits 5-month high

The daily number of new COVID cases detected in Israel continues to rise, Israel’s Health Ministry reported Tuesday, hitting a five-month high.

A total of 3,834 new cases of the virus were reported on Monday, up from 2,114 new cases reported on Saturday.

The percentage of tests coming back positive rose again Monday, after dipping on Sunday, rising from 2.95% to 3.79%.

There are now 22,375 known active cases of the virus in Israel, up from 19,436 on Monday and 18,374 on Sunday. Of the 22,375 total active cases, 420 patients are hospitalized, up from 385 on Monday and 367 on Sunday.

The number of patients listed as seriously ill also rose, from 212 Monday to 221 on Tuesday. The number of critically ill patients also rose, from 46 to 52, while the number of patients on respirators climbed from 42 to 46.

Eight new COVID-related fatalities were reported Monday and Tuesday, bringing the total number of deaths since the pandemic began to 6,495. The total number of COVID-related deaths over the past three days is 18, the largest figure since mid-April, 2021.

Thus far, 5,791,052 Israelis have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine, with 5,381,511 having received two doses.