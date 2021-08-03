Terrorists open fire on Israeli police in Samaria

Arab terrorists opened fire on a group of Israeli police officers operating in Samaria overnight.

The attack occurred in the Palestinian Authority-controlled city of Jenin in northern Samaria, when terrorists spotted a team of Israeli police officers from the Border Police’s Yamam special forces unit as they carried out a search and arrest operation in the city.

Dozens of terrorists attacked the Yamam team, hurling Molotov Cocktails, pipe bombs, and firing automatic weapons at the officers.

The officers returned fire, wounding six of the terrorists. There were no injuries reported among the Israeli security personnel, though several Israeli police vehicles were lightly damaged in the attacks.

According to Palestinian Authority media outlets, two of the terrorists were seriously wounded, while the other four suffered moderate wounds.

The PA’s WAFA outlet claimed that in addition, four Arab rioters were wounded during clashes with IDF forces near Beita, south of Shechem (Nablus) in Samaria. The riot was the latest in string of Arab attacks on Israeli forces near the site of the Israeli community of Evyatar, at the Tapuah Junction.