From the Children’s Home to the world of cyber

Sixteen children of the “Bet Elazraki” Children’s Home in Netanya have completed a difficult process over the past year, preparing to enlist in the IDF’s leading cyber units.

Over the past year, they entered the Children’s Home cyber room once a week to learn the secrets of cyber from the best instructors.

The school year indeed started as usual, as did the Israel Eldar “Springboard for Life” cyber program, but as schools stopped operating and shifted to remote learning – the cyber course persisted.

Shaul Eldar, Ami Zarfati, Roee Harosh, Avi Appelboim and Elazar Biro – currently WIX employees – conducted the course that was personally initiated by Shaul Eldar, the team leader. They came to the Children’s Home every week to practice fundamentals of programming and cyber with the kids.

The students did not let the course stop, not even for one week. They demanded to conduct the sessions on Zoom and to continue learning between one session to the next. They were very excited about learning and progressing in the field, so much so that, when time came for frontal sessions again, they waited for the instructors at the door.

This week, the children of the Children’s Home celebrated the completion of the cyber course sponsored by WIX, all thanks to the diligent instructors and students and they all said that they strive to enlist in Unit 8200 and the cyber units.

Yehuda Kohn, Director of the Children’s Home: “As director, it is a great privilege to provide these children the tools to become adults who are mature, independent and who contribute to society. This important collaboration with WIX embodies our tenet for providing each and every child with the tools for personal development. I am pleased to have received and granted this opportunity to the children.”