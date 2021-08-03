Iran records single-day record of new COVID-19 cases

Iran on Monday reported more than 37,000 new cases of coronavirus, the country's single-day record so far in the pandemic, The Associated Press reported.

State TV said health workers registered 37,189 new COVID-19 cases since Sunday, surpassing the previous daily record of 34,951 infections reported on Tuesday.

Also, there were 411 deaths, bringing the country's total death toll in the pandemic to 91,407 — the highest in the Middle East.

The new surge has been fueled by the contagious delta variant, and Iranian authorities say less than 40% of the population follows measures such as wearing face masks and social distancing.

Iran just last month announced it would be reimposing coronavirus restrictions on major cities due to the spread of the delta variant.

Iran has for months wrestled with the worst outbreak in the Middle East of COVID-19.

In a clear sign of the scale of the outbreak, dozens of top officials have fallen ill. At least 30 lawmakers have tested positive in recent months and some have died.

High-profile deaths in Iran from the coronavirus include a member of the council advising the Ayatollah, a former ambassador, a newly-elected member of parliament, an adviser to Zarif and a re-elected member of parliament.

Iran’s President-elect Ebrahim Raisi recently promised that his government would start rapid COVID-19 vaccinations in the country.