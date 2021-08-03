Bennett's warning to the ministers

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has warned the Cabinet ministers against what is expected in the coming weeks vis-à-vis the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bennett told the ministers, according to Channel 12 News, "Hope this is not a work plan, we are on our way to 1,600 seriously ill patients in early September."

Bennett added that the number of patients in serious condition doubles every ten days. "We were at 50, we moved to 100, 10 days later to 200 and the expectation is that in 10 days there will be 400 patients. The rate is worrying and the numbers speak for themselves. We are making a big effort to encourage vaccination, are considering expanding the third vaccine to younger people and hope to see a halt."

"We must honestly say - hope is not a work plan. We are currently persisting with the line we have taken, according to the index of total patients in serious condition - hospitalized, on respirators, ECMO and more - and want to see the effect. We have our finger on the pulse all the time. We may need to take painful steps."