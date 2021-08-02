Netanyahu warns of intelligence leaks from USA

Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu spoke at the Besheva conference in Jerusalem and hinted that sources in the Biden administration could leak information about actions Israel is planning against Iran.

Netanyahu referred to Foreign Minister Yair Lapid's statement according to which he and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken agreed on a policy of “no surprises” regarding Iran.

Netanyahu said: “In his first week in office, the alternate prime minister, Yair Lapid, goes and declares a policy of ‘no surprises’ vis-à-vis Iran. Do you know how many [American] administrations demanded this kind of policy? But I never once agreed to.”

Then the former Prime Minister explained: "The information provided to America will be leaked to the media and in this way our counterterrorism operations will be thwarted. This is why for the past decade I have refused the requests of American presidents that there be no surprises. I have never agreed to always commit to informing them. If we do not have independence in this matter, we have no independence at all."