Historic US-Israeli relationship inspiring advanced tech fields

Israeli Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel met with the US Embassy in Jerusalem's Chargé d'Affaires Michael Ratney.

"The historic alliance between our countries can be seen in many fields, including the promotion of technology and advanced communication infrastructure," Hendel said.

He also spoke about the strength of the bond between Israel and America.

"Under every administration in each country, on both sides of the aisle, the bond between our countries has been steadfast and we will make sure it continues to grow," Hendel said.