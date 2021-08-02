100-year old former death camp guard to be tried in Germany

A 100-year old former guard at the Sachsenhausen concentration camp outside Berlin will go on trial in October, reported German newspaper Welt am Sonntag.

76 years after the end of World War II, the Neuruppin district court charged the centenarian with accessory to murder in 3,500 cases.

A court spokesperson told the publication that the court has determined the defendant is strong enough to stand trial for between two and two-and-a-half hours per day.

The former guard’s identity was not revealed in accordance with German media law protecting the privacy rights of suspects.

The man is charged with working as a guard at Sachsenhausen from 1942 to 1945, during which 200,000 people were imprisoned and 20,000 murdered.

In 2011, a precedent setting case that found working in a concentration camp was grounds enough for conviction, even if there was no proof of a specific crime occurring, allowed German prosecutors to try more former concentration camp guards, reported Deutsche Welle.

Tens of thousands of prisoners died at Sachsenhausen due to hunger, disease, mistreatment, forced labor or "were victims of systematic extermination operations by the Nazis," said the Sachsenhausen Memorial and Museum website.

The concentration camp located in Oranienburg, near Berlin, operated from 1936 until the end of the war in 1945.