Haredi lawmaker: Bennett government is evil, pro-Reform

MK Yaakov Litzman (United Torah Judaism), chief of the Agudat Yisrael party, blasted the government’s spending plan which was approved by the coalition Monday morning.

“This wicked government passed this morning an evil budget for the state which will hurt the weakest citizens,” said Litzman. “This is a budget entirely crafted to cause social damage to those least able to handle it.”

“After years in which the reasonable social policies were maintained, including no increases in taxes, the dam has broken. This is an evil government which put together a political budget, a merciless budget, with nothing for us to look forward to and no hope.”

“Unfortunately, the budget put forward by the Bennett-Liberman-Lapid-Sa’ar government includes starvation decrees under the guise of economic reform, in direct opposition to the promises made before the election, as part of the defrauding of the public – who will now be asked to pay for the waste and excesses of useless, unnecessary ministers and deputy ministers.”

Earlier on Monday, the government approved a spending plan for years 2021 and 2022, after an agreement was reached during marathon talks overnight.

The plan must still be brought before the Knesset for final approval.