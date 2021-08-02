Poll: 78% believe PM Bennett won't evacuate Khan al-Ahmar

A new poll conducted for the Besheva news conference showed that 75% of Israel's Jewish population believes that control of Area C is crucial for Israel's security.

In addition, a full 59% percent of Israel's Jews believe that the current government will freeze construction in Judea and Samaria. Among those who voted for Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's Yamina party, 44% believe the government will freeze construction in Area C, while just 28% believe the government will not freeze construction in the area.

Respondents also said that MK Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel's former Prime Minister, is the most suited to the task of ending the Palestinian Authority's illegal takeover of Area C. Just 10% said Bennett is the best person for the task, while Bennett's number two, Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked, received just 3% of the vote.

In addition, Jerusalem Affairs and Heritage Minister of Israel Ze'ev Elkin, and Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar, both of the New Hope party, are not seen as having an influence over matters in Judea and Samaria, despite their control of the Israel Land Authority: Sa'ar received just 6% of the vote, and Elkin jut 0.4%.

When asked about Israeli sovereignty in the Negev region, 80% of respondents said they expect Israel's authority over the Negev to weaken or remain unchanged during the current government's time in office. The public also expressed a lack of faith in Bennett's declarations, and 78% said they do not believe he will evacuate Khan al-Ahmar.

At the same time, 75% said that the fact that MK Mansour Abbas and the United Arab List (Ra'am) party are members of the coalition grants immunity to Bedouin villages, including to those which were constructed illegally.

The poll was conducted by Professor Yitzhak Katz and the Maagar Mochot institute.