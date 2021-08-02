No end in sight for Israel's heat wave

Israel's current heat wave shows no signs of ending soon, forecasters have said.

Monday will see oppressive heat in the mountains, along the coastline, in the lowlands, and in the northern Negev, and extreme heat in the northern valleys, Jordan Valley, Dead Sea area, and Arava region.

Tuesday's weather will be similar to Monday's.

According to Meteo-Tech, Wednesday will see a rise in temperatures, with the heat oppressive to extreme in most areas of Israel, though the skies may be partly cloudy.

Thursday will be much the same as Wednesday, and on Friday, the heat wave is expected to continue in the same fashion.

According to experts, the current heat wave is the result of a seasonal channel which has entered the region, and which will spread around the world.

Israel's Fire and Rescue Service has reinforced its staff, including along Routes 40 and 90 in the Arava region, due to concerns that the high temperatures will affect drivers and cause road accidents. At the same time, volunteers at animal-oriented organizations in the southern city of Eilat asked residents to place bowls of water in the streets, for the benefit of the city's dog and cat populations.