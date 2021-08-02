Tunisian parliament speaker hospitalized

Tunisia's parliament speaker, Rached Ghannouchi, was admitted to hospital on Sunday, but left it several hours later, two advisers said, according to Reuters.

Ghannouchi is head of the moderate Islamist Ennahda party that has had an influential national role for a decade, and has led the opposition to last week's move by President Kais Saied to seize governing powers, dismiss the prime minister and freeze parliament.

His advisers did not say what was wrong with Ghannouchi, who was also hospitalized for a week last month with COVID-19.

"After a few hours in the military hospital, Ghannouchi returned home and he is fine now", an adviser said.

Ennahda won the first parliamentary election in Tunisia after the overthrow of former President Zine El-Abidine Ben Ali in 2011, but was accused by the opposition of seeking to entrench itself in power, disregarding the interests of a large secular urban population and being lenient toward radical Islamists.

It was later forced to step down in favor of a caretaker government and subsequently lost a 2014 election to its secular rival.