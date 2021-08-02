Jerusalem Prize awarded to former Minister Uri Ariel

The Jerusalem Prize was awarded to former Minister Uri Ariel during the summer 2021 Jerusalem Conference on Sunday.

The committee stated that the prize was given to Ariel for his many years of public service, from his time as head of the Beit El Council, from the secretary general of the Yesha Council to positions in the Israeli government as Minister of Housing and Minister of Agriculture.

Throughout the years, he has worked tirelessly to promote settlement in Israel in general and in Judea and Samaria in particular, always with humility, modesty and a sense of mission.

The award was presented by President Isaac Herzog and the management of Besheva.