'Jerusalem is in a tremendous construction boom'

Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion attended the first day of the Jerusalem Conference on Sunday.

"We are in the midst of a tremendous construction boom of offices and jobs in an area spanning about 1,400,000 meters across the city and which are expected to be completed in about three years," Lion said, adding, "For high-tech companies, we will reduce the tax by about 50% so that it will pay off for them to come to our city."

"More than 300,000 of the residents of Jerusalem live in eastern Jerusalem," the mayor noted, referring to the importance he sees in investing for the benefit of Arab residents as well.

"In order for Jerusalem to be united forever and so that we can live alongside them, we will have to take care of them with the appropriate infrastructure and invest in the eastern part of the city," he added.