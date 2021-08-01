Biden's approval rating falls to lowest level since inauguration

President Joe Biden’s net approval rating has fallen significantly since his inauguration six months ago, hitting its lowest level over the past few days.

Biden entered office with a net approval rating of +20, with nearly 56% of Americans approving of his job performance, according to the RealClearPolitics rolling average of polls, compared to just over 35% of who disapproved of his job performance.

While, Biden’s net approval rating remains in positive territory, it has declined sharply, falling to +6.4 points, with just over half (51.3%) of Americans approving of his job performance, compared to 44.9% who disapprove.

Nearly all of the polls included in the average showed Biden with a net positive approval rating, though Rasmussen gave the president a net negative four points, with 47% of respondents approving of his job performance compared to 51% who disapprove.

Biden’s predecessor, President Donald Trump, remained in net negative territory virtually of his presidency, according to the RealClearPolitics average, reaching a net positive rating only briefly immediately after his inauguration.

By August 1st 2017, Trump’s net approval rating had plummeted to -16.9 points, with 39.2% of Americans approving of his job approval, compared to 56.1% who disapproved.

Other prior presidents also suffered noticeable declines in their approval ratings after half a year in office, though most declines were far less pronounced than either Biden’s or Trump’s.

President Obama still maintained a net +14.3 approval rating at this point in his first term, while George W. Bush enjoyed a +17.9 net approval rating at this point in his first term.