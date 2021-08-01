Report: Israel launching campaign against new Iranian president

Israel is launching a political campaign against the new president of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi, following the attack on the ship in the Gulf of Oman, Israel Hayom reports this morning, Sunday.

According to the report, Israeli representatives around the world are expected to highlight the connection between the history of Raisi, who executed thousands of Iranian civilians, and the killing of the two sailors on the ship.

Raisi will be sworn in this week and the purpose of the Israeli move is to make it clear that this is the face of the new Iranian leadership.

Israel also intends to respond militarily to the Iranian attack, but it seems that at a later date and only after political activity is exhausted. A political source said that "there will be an Israeli, military and political response, but it will be done in a way that serves us and not the other side."

Following the damage to the ship, an emergency consultation was convened in the defense establishment and political echelon, in which Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi participated, among others.

A diplomatic source said at the end of the meeting that "Iran is wreaking havoc and violence in every corner of the region. Out of eagerness to attack an Israeli target they have complicated and incriminated themselves in killing foreign civilians. The Iranian attack took place just days before the inauguration of the new president Raisi, who was responsible for the mass killings of dissidents. The masks are coming off and it is impossible to pretend not to know the nature of the Iranian regime. Iran is not only a problem for Israel, it is a global problem, and its behavior endangers global freedom of shipping and trade. Our campaign against it will continue."