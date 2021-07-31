Bnei Brak: Swastikas graffitied on Religious Zionist synagogue

Swastikas were drawn Friday night on the Young Israel synagogue in Bnei Brak.

Worshipers arriving Saturday morning at the synagogue on Rabbi Kook Street discovered the swastikas, which had been drawn on the doors of the synagogue.

In addition, photos of Shira Banki, who was killed at a pride parade several years ago, were thrown at the entrance of the synagogue, together with other items.

Young Israel is an established synagogue in Bnei Brak, and its congregation is comprised of both Religious Zionist and haredi Jews. The synagogue is led by Rabbi Asher Landau, who is also a Lieutenant Colonel (Res.) in the IDF.

Yaakov Wieder, chairman of Bnei Brak's Likud branch, said: "We take this event very seriously. The spray-painting of swastikas on the city's Zionist synagogue reminds us of very dark days in the Jewish nation's history, and we must not, in any way, ignore such an incident. I expect Israel Police to deal with this quickly and determinedly, so that those responsible for this incident will be caught quickly and brought to justice."

Jewish law does not allow any kind of writing, drawing, or painting - or erasure thereof - on Shabbat, the Jewish Sabbath which begins Friday at sundown and ends Saturday at nightfall. It is thus unlikely that a haredi Jew is responsible for the graffiti.