California professor apologizes for saying 'pregnant women'

A University of California professor has apologized for saying "when a woman is pregnant," Common Sense with Bari Weiss reported, citing a recording provided by a student.

According to the site, the incident occurred during an endocrinology course at a University of California top medical school, when the professor, a physician, stopped mid-lecture to issue an apology for something he'd said earlier in the lecture.

"“I said 'when a woman is pregnant,' which implies that only women can get pregnant and I most sincerely apologize to all of you," the unnamed professor can be heard saying in the recording.

"I don't want you to think that I am in any way trying to imply anything, and if you can summon some generosity to forgive me, I would really appreciate it."

"Again, I'm very sorry for that. It was certainly not my intention to offend anyone. The worst thing that I can do as a human being is be offensive."