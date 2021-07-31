24 Muslim Brotherhood members sentenced to death in Egypt

An Egyptian court has sentenced 24 Muslim Brotherhood members to death for the killing of police officers in two separate cases, AFP reported.

The sentence was handed down on Thursday at the Damanhour Criminal Court, north of the capital Cairo. The court convicted the group of several crimes, including the alleged bombing of a bus transporting police officers in the coastal Beheira governorate in 2015.

The attack killed three policemen and wounded scores of others.

The other case, also comprised of Brotherhood members and tried by the same court, was over the killing of a policeman in 2014.

Eight of the 24 accused were tried in absentia.

The Muslim Brotherhood was outlawed and designated a terrorist organization in Egypt in December 2013, several months after the ouster of former Islamist President Mohammed Morsi.

Since Morsi’s ouster, Egyptian authorities have launched a crackdown on Muslim Brotherhood members and supporters. As part of the crackdown, thousands of Brotherhood supporters have been jailed.

Last month, an Egyptian court upheld death sentences for 12 Muslim Brotherhood members who were convicted of arming criminal gangs, killing policemen, resisting authorities and occupation and destruction of public property during an Islamist sit-in following Morsi’s ouster.

In 2018, Egypt passed a law to oversee the freezing of assets of “terrorists” and “terrorist groups”.

Following the approval of that law, the assets of more than 1,000 charities tied to the Muslim Brotherhood were frozen.

