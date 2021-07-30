Erdan congratulates Biden's anti-Semitism envoy

Israel’s Ambassador to the US and the UN, Gilad Erdan, on Friday congratulated Deborah Lipstadt, who was nominated by US President Joe Biden to be the State Department’s anti-Semitism envoy.

“Dr. Lipstadt has dedicated her life to fighting anti-Semitism & preserving the memory of the Holocaust, and I look forward to working closely with her in her new role,” he tweeted.

“Anti-Semitism is the oldest form of hatred, & the current wave serves as a reminder that no place is entirely safe.”

“Anti-Semites now aim to delegitimize & isolate Israel in an attempt to single out the Jewish state from the international community. We must face this together,” he concluded.

Lipstadt is perhaps best known for defeating Holocaust denier David Irving after he sued her in a British court for defamation for calling him a Holocaust denier.

Her 2005 book, “History on Trial: My Day in Court with a Holocaust Denier,” was made into a 2016 movie with Rachel Weisz starring as Lipstadt.

Lipstadt, 74, has been for years a go-to expert for the media and for legislators on Holocaust issues, particularly on how the genocide’s meaning should be understood in the 21st century, and whether it had any cognates among anti-democratic forces in the current day. She twice endorsed Barack Obama for president but has been on call for her expertise across the political spectrum.

Last year, during the election, she broke a longstanding taboo on comparing present-day American politicians to the Nazis and endorsed an ad by the Jewish Democratic Council of America likening the Trump administration to 1930s Germany. Lipstadt said Holocaust analogies were still off-limits, but she could see parallels to the rise of the Nazis.

The anti-Semitism monitor’s role is tracking and reporting on the phenomenon overseas, and lobbying governments to address anti-Jewish bigotry within their borders. The position does not have a domestic role, although Elan Carr, former President Donald Trump’s appointee, sometimes criticized domestic actors, including J Street, the liberal Jewish Middle East policy group. His attack on J Street drew a rare rebuke from one of his predecessors, Hannah Rosenthal.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)