Suspect arrested in brutal beating of Jewish man in Flatbush

A suspect has been arrested in the brutal assault and robbery of a Jewish man in Flatbush, Brooklyn on July 16, with police searching for a second suspect, reported VINnews.

Levi Zupnik was accosted while walking to Congregation Shaarei Eliezer Torna on July 16 at 5:45 a.m. The two men brutally beat him and robbed him of his tallis, tefillin and prayer book.

The assault was so severe that blood from Zupnik’s injuries could be seen on the sidewalk.

Alix Dure, 18, was arrested in connection with the assault and robbery, stated the NYPD.

Dure is also a suspect in at least nine other robberies. Police said he might also be charged for the other incidents.

The assault is not being treated as a hate crime because the two alleged assailants did not speak to Zupnik during the attack.

Zupnik told Hamodia that he yelled “Help” during the attack and that the attackers never spoke to him.

The two men did not hold on to Zupnik’s personal items for long. His tallis, tefillin and prayer book were returned to him some time later.

He suffered deep cuts and bruising during the attack to the point that closing his eyes was painful.

Zupnik told the news outlet that the alleged perpetrator “should be put in jail, so that he never does this again.”

