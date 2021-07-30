Amos Levitov, renowned Israeli air force pilot, dies at 73

Amos Levitov, the renowned Israeli Air Force pilot who was held by Egypt for three years and who was part of the 69 “Hammers” squadron, died on Friday.

Levitov, who had previously battled cancer on six occasions, died early Friday morning after a long illness. He was 73-years old.

A member of the celebrated 69 “Hammers” Air Force squadron, Levitov was captured by the Egyptian army during the War of Attrition on July 5, 1970 when his airplane was shot down. Nine other Israelis were also captured along with him.

He survived three years of torture by the Egyptians before he was released in 1973 as part of the prisoner exchange that took place alongside the ceasefire between Israel and Egypt after the Yom Kippur War.

After he was released, he returned to the IDF where he fought in the First Lebanon War in 1982.