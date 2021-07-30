Broadway theatres announce vaccine requirement

On Friday, the Broadway League announced that owners and operators of all 41 New York City Broadway theatres will require audience members, performers, backstage crew and theatre staff to be vaccinated for all performances through October.

Audience will also be required to wear masks at all times inside the theatre, except when eating or drinking in designated areas.

Under the guidelines, attendees must show proof of being fully vaccinated with an FDA or WHO authorized vaccine at their time of entry into the theatre with their ticket.

The performance date must be at least two weeks after the second doze of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine or two weeks after a single-dose COVID-19 vaccine.

“As vaccination has proven the most effective way to stay healthy and reduce transmission, I’m pleased that the theatre owners have decided to implement these collective safeguards at all our Broadway houses,” said Charlotte St. Martin, President of the Broadway League.

“A uniform policy across all New York City Broadway theatres makes it simple for our audiences and should give even more confidence to our guests about how seriously Broadway is taking audience safety.”

Nick Scandalios of the Nederland Organization, one of the largest operators of live theatres and music venues in the United States, added: “With these procedures in place and recognizing the high vaccination rates among (New York City) audiences, Broadway continues to make safety our priority. As we get ready for Broadway’s big comeback, the entire theatre community is committed to the highest level of public health standards. We’re all eager to welcome our many patrons and fans back to the magic of Broadway.”

Performances after October 31 will be subject to a September review of policies and “may include a relaxation of certain provisions if the science dictates.”