'Real Talk' with Jerusalem Post editor-in-chief Yaakov Katz

The beauty of our nation among many things to be proud of is that we are all different and often very opinionated, and even though we sometimes we can get into heated discussions in the end we are all brothers and sisters fighting for this piece of land.

Someone who really knows how to form an opinion and explain to the public is Yakov Katz editor in chief of the Jerusalem Post and author of 3 bestsellers books. Israel vs. Iran: The Shadow War, The Weapon Wizards: How Israel Became a High-Tech Military Superpower, and Shadow Strike: Inside Israel's Secret Mission to Eliminate Syrian Nuclear Power.

Originally from Chicago, Katz moved to Israel in 1996. Katz completed a law degree from Bar Ilan university in 2007, and in 2013, was selected as an outstanding alumnus.

In 2013 Katz became a Senior Foreign Policy Advisor to Israel's Minister of Education and Diaspora Affairs Naftali Bennet.

He became Editor-in-Chief at The Jerusalem Post in 2016.

Katz has lectured at dozens of college campuses across the US and is a frequent speaker on issues relating to Israeli security and Middle East politics.

I sat down with Yakov right before Naftali Bennet became prime minister and we spoke about politics, his passion for journalism including some very valid tips on how to be a good reporter and writer and what he thinks the future can hold for Israel.

Interesting also to hear what Yakov thinks about Chabad and his opinion on how Israel as a state can learn from this powerful movement.