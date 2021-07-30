A first: Orthodox rabbi appointed to supreme court in Australia

For the first time ever in Australia, an Orthodox rabbi has been appointed as a supreme court justice.

On Thursday, Attorney General John Quiqley announced that Rabbi Marcus Solomon was tapped to become a justice on the Supreme Court of Western Australia.

Solomon, a barrister, was ordained as an Orthodox rabbi at the Beit Midrash of Western Australia in 1993.

In his capacity as an attorney, he was appointed Senior Counsel in 2013.

Solomon has provided extensive pro-bono legal advice to community groups and to legal practitioners before the Legal Practitioners Complaints Committee and the State Administrative Tribunal.

"It is with great pleasure that I announce the appointment of Mr. Solomon to the bench of the Supreme Court,” said Quigley on Thursday.

"Mr. Solomon, who was until recently the co-ordinator of the Western Australian Bar Association's continuing professional development program, has a long-standing commitment to legal governance, substantive law, ethics and mastery of professional practice.”

"He is not only an eminently qualified advocate and lawyer but he has also demonstrated his commitment to public service through his roles in the education and mentoring of his fellow practitioners, membership of various boards and committees, and his advisory and honorary positions in a variety of Jewish educational institutions.”

"I congratulate Mr. Solomon SC on his appointment and wish him well in his new role."