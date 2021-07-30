Parshat Ekev: What does G-d want from me?

In this week's Parsha, Moshe Rabeinu teaches Am Yisrael the "simple" things Hashem asks from us. The "simple" requests Hashem has from Am Yisrael.

The big question about this Pasuk, that was already raised in the time of the Gmara is, why does Moshe make it sound like a small request?

The Pasuk basically lists everything! Fear of G-D, love of G-D with all you heart and soul, serving him, keeping all the mitzvot, walking in his ways. So how could this possibly be presented as a small request??

And what really does Hashem want from us?