A sober review of some viable options for the State of Israel

The state of Israel is facing major challenges these days from multiple sources.



We have a building pressure from the outside and from the inside.



Unfortunately, too many people in the international community are being steadily brainwashed against preserving the interest and the integrity of the state of Israel and that of the Jewish people, by well-funded anti-Israeli operatives like the BDS movement, the Radical pro-Palestinian organizations and by state sponsors of terrorism like Iran. At the same time, there are also some oblivious good-willed people and states, who think that there are easy solutions to the complicated problems in the Middle East.



Within the state of Israel, where the decisions and the directives of the ministry of education are so important, we see inadequate attention to the education of students from all walks of life about the historic and current just cause of the state of Israel and the Jewish people.



If we look at what the Arab sector students are learning from their teachers and from their self-serving clergy, we will realize that the problem is even more challenging. In recent times it would have been unimaginable to have Arab youth riot in pogroms against their own Jewish neighbors within the state of Israel. Surprisingly, this happened very recently, for example, in Jerusalem, in Haifa, in Lod and in Akko.



In addition, when we look at the out of control building constructions and agricultural expansions in the territories of Judea and Samaria, the Negev and elsewhere, some of it sponsored by the EU, some by Muslim countries and by others, one can see a strategic plan to weaken the state of Israel and eventually to remove it from the Middle East all together.



On top of that, we have just seen an Arab member of the Knesset, who joined the newly created Israeli government, who served as the substitute chairperson of the Knesset, challenging a speaking member of the Knesset and ordering him to be removed by security, due to the fact that he did not address him specifically, in a way of his choice.

This Arab member of the Knesset and the newly formed Israeli government, stated recently that the Jews should not have the right to visit the Temple Mount, despite the fact that he is well aware of the fact that it is the holiest site for the Jewish people, even from before the times of the establishment of Islam as a religion.



One of the biggest challenges that. most probably, the state of Israel will have to face, is the pressure to relinquish a part of its ancestral homeland to the Palestinian Authority, despite the fact that the PA is not recognizing the right of the Jewish people to any part of the state of Israel, and is actively engaged in the attempt to liquidate the state of Israel in stages.



Therefore, the state of Israel must pay special attention to the proper education of Jewish and Arab students in the schools in Israel. In addition, special attention must be dedicated to educate the population at large, within the state of Israel and across the globe, exposing the malicious anti-Israeli propaganda. In addition, the state of Israel will have to share widely the truthful information about the just cause of the state of Israel and the Jewish people.



Jews should be allowed to build their future within their ancestral homeland, should it be in the Galilee, in the Negev or in Judea and Samaria. The state of Israel should block illegal land grabs by squatters, even if they are financed by the EU.



Should peace negotiations move forward, the state of Israel, should not relinquish anything in any irreversible step to the Palestinian Authority, unless they change dramatically from where they stand today. The reason is very simple. So far, the PA has demonstrated their intentions to destroy the state of Israel very clearly. They refused multiple very generous negotiated peace offers, they continue incitement to terror in their schools and through their public media. They thrive on a well-planned and well financed deception across the world, and they will not take any relevant steps to recognize the state of Israel as a Jewish state or educate their people for peace.

In the year 2005, Ariel Sharon thought that by removing all the Jewish inhabitants and by giving the Arab Palestinians a nice piece of land in Gaza without Jews, they would show the world that they can run a responsible government, and build a beautiful resort on the seashore of the Mediterranean Sea. Unfortunately, we have received a terror state in Gaza, run by Hamas, and supported internationally by too many corrupt or oblivious countries and individuals.



As we have no alternatives, we must fortify and expand our educational system in Israel and across the world, and protect our territorial integrity, if we want to preserve the state of Israel in the Land of Israel, for the future generations of our people, and for those who want to live in peace with us.

Dr. Shmuel Katz was born in Hungary, raised in Israel. served as an officer in the 6 Day War, gaining extensive trauma experience during the Yom Kippur War. He is double-boarded in Surgery, a Fellow of the Israeli Surgical Society and of the American College of Surgeons and other medical societies. He serves on the board of many pro-Israel organizations.