Netanyahu: The government wasted precious time in bringing the third vaccine

Opposition leader and former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday blasted the government over the delay in bringing COVID-19 vaccines to Israel.

"Finally, after six weeks of calling on this bad government to bring the third vaccine to you, the citizens of Israel, it has remembered to do so. I told them: The second vaccine - expired. It is no longer effective. We need to give reinforcement, a third vaccine," Netanyahu said.

The former Prime Minister continued, "We bought the third vaccine, millions of vaccines. We paid for them - they are waiting in Europe and we need to bring them to Israel."

"For six weeks they did nothing. Infection in Israel has risen from 0 infections per day to over 2,000 per day. We dropped in the ranking of the most successful countries in the fight against coronavirus from one of the first places to 17th place. So now they remembered. What a failure! It cost lives, it cost serious patients, it's unnecessary."

Netanyahu called on the citizens of Israel to get vaccinated: "This is the only way to prevent the disease from continuing to spread, to keep our health and economy open. So do what I'm going to do and go get vaccinated."