Weekly Torah Study for Eikev: 'Not by bread alone'



Weekly Torah Study: Eikev



"Man does not live by bread alone, but rather by, whatever comes forth from the mouth of Hashem does man live!"

Searching for life's meaning?

Ponder the message of this statement.

Man is not sustained by his physical needs alone, but by the meaning and purpose and loving

kindness that G-d breathes into all moments of life and into all phenomena of nature, from the falling rain to the bread we bake and eat.





