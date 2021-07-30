Most Israelis believe government is mishandling the COVID crisis

A majority of the public sees the government's performance in dealing with the COVID-19 crisis in a negative light, according to a special survey conducted by the Midgam Institute headed by Mano Geva and published Thursday on Channel 12 News.

52% of respondents answered "poorly" to the question of how the government is handling the crisis, while only 39% answered "well". The results of this survey were published just hours after a government decision was made to vaccinate people 60 years of age and older with a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

As for the functioning of the Ministry of Health specifically, the gap seems to be narrowing considerably. 47% answered "well", while 44% answered “poorly”.

Education Minister Yifat Shasha-Biton has also made headlines in recent days, attacking the Ministry of Health's policy and confronting its senior officials regarding the outline for the start of the school year. The results of Thursday’s survey show that a majority of the public negatively evaluates Shasha-Biton’s performance. 49% answered "poorly" to the question "How do you assess the performance of the Minister of Education?", and only 35% answered "well”.

43% believe that former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu managed the coronavirus crisis better, twice as many as those who think Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has done a better job - 21%.