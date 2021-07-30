Gaza fishing zone expanded from 6 to 12 nautical miles

Following a security assessment and the approval of the political echelon, it was decided to expand the fishing zone in the Gaza Strip from 6 to 12 nautical miles, starting Friday morning.

In addition, starting Sunday, entry of equipment and goods into Gaza will be allowed to continue for the benefit of continued activities of the international community in Gaza in the fields of food, water, medicine and fisheries. This is in addition to the approval of the import of electrical and agricultural products from Israel to the Gaza Strip. It will also be possible to export metal waste from the Gaza Strip to Israel.

It was also decided that Palestinian Arabs living in the Strip would be allowed to move abroad through the Allenby Crossing, subject to the approved criteria. In addition, on a one-time basis, it will be possible to bring in 29 private vehicles that have remained at the Erez crossing since Operation Guardian of the Walls.

The Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories stated that the civilian measures approved by the political echelon are conditional on the continued maintenance of security stability in the region.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met in Sderot with local and regional council heads from the area adjacent to the Gaza Strip.

Bennett spoke with the council heads about the security situation and dealing with the Delta strain, heard about their needs on the ground and said that he would work to strengthen the communities in the area adjacent to the Gaza Strip.

"I thank the mayor for hosting us, and all the council heads for coming. Usually, people come here when there is a war or a round of fighting, but it was important to me to come here now when there isn't, while it is quiet, because the residents live here all the time,” he said.

“I am aware of the effect of these rounds, even in quiet moments it is still there. The effects still exist – both mental and physical. You are very important to me personally, and to the State of Israel,” added Bennett.

"We are working to give the area adjacent to the Gaza Strip and the communities of the south as much long-term quiet and calm as possible. There are big opportunities. I mainly want to thank you – you are here all the time, safeguarding our home."