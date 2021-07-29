Israelis return from Nigeria: 'We just spent 3 weeks in a cage'

ILTV on Thursday spoke with the Israeli documentary filmmakers freed from Nigeria upon their arrival in Israel.

One of the three, Rudy Rochman, said that coming back to Israel means that he can once again “breathe.”

“When I’m out of Israel, it’s like I’m holding my breath. Finally I can come to Israel and breathe again,” he said, adding that this time, though, “on top of the usual experience of coming home, we just went through 3 weeks in a cage, locked up for no reason. We did nothing wrong, we just came there to show the stories of Jewish life in Nigeria.”

“Although we weren’t able to do our full project, we’re still not going to stop, we’re still going to show their stories so they get recognition and people understand who they are,” Rochman said.