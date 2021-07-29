

New IDF Defense Attaché to the United States enters office Major General Hidai Zilberman took office as the Defense Attaché to the United States. Arutz Sheva Staff ,

The ceremony was held yesterday (Wednesday) in the presence of family members and other guests.



Major General Hidai Zilberman replaced Major General Yehuda Fox, who has served in the position for the past two years. Major General Fox will take up his new position as Commanding Officer of the Central Command in the coming weeks.



Outgoing Defense Attaché to Washington, Major General Yehuda Fox: "Cooperation and close coordination between the United States and Israel are critical components in dealing with our common challenges, certainly in an area as complex as the Middle East. The connection between the IDF and U.S. militaries is unprecedented in its scope and depth in the areas of force building, legitimacy and influence, and in joint activities which create a space for action for the IDF and the State of Israel. I am grateful for the privilege I have been given to represent the Ministry of Defense and the IDF as the Defense Attaché in Washington for two challenging and fascinating years, and I am excited to return to Israel and assume command of an arena no less challenging. Hidai my friend, you are the right man for the position. I have no doubt that you will be able to lead our important relationship with the United States military to new heights.”



Incoming Defense Attaché to Washington, Major General Hidai Zilberman: "The Middle East is a complex region that provides frequent security challenges to the entire defense ecosystem. The United States is the most important and significant of all our allies and is a true partner in tackling these challenges. The U.S. is our partner in analyzing threats, advancing opportunities, strengthening operational response and developing the military capabilities of the future. Yehuda my friend, you are passing on to me an influential position deeply rooted with strong relationships and connections with our friends in the U.S. In the name of the Defense Attaché’s office, and of myself, I thank you from the bottom of my heart and wish you great success facing new challenges at the Central Command."



