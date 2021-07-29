Health Ministry: Administration of third dose to those ages 60 and over to begin next week

The director general of the Ministry of Health, Prof. Nachman Ash, informed the Health Clinics today, Thursday, that the administration of a third dose of the COVID shot to those ages 60 and over would begin on Sunday, according to Ma'ariv.

It was also reported that due to concern over a low turnout rate, the Ministry of Health will begin an extensive "information campaign" to promote the operation.

Earlier today, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Thursday morning spoke with Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz (Meretz) and Health Ministry Director General Professor Nachman Ash about the question of whether to administer a third dose to Israeli citizens.

Following the discussion, Bennett said: "This morning the Health Minister his Director General presented me with the considerations and recommendations of the Vaccines Committee. These recommendations by a committee of experts carry great weight. I would like to thank all members of the committee for their very thorough and comprehensive work."

"Our strategy is clear: Save lives, and preserve the normal routine of the State of Israel. Our plan provides you, Israeli citizens, with three layers of protection: Protection of the elderly and the most vulnerable, by means of the 'Fathers' Shield' program; protection of you by wearing masks; and general protection by means of the vaccines. I call on those who have not yet done so to go get vaccinated."