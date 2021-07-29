Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis: 'Change policies at the airport'

Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis, Israel's Head of Public Health Services, said during a meeting of the Knesset's Constitution, Law, and Justice Committee that a significant change needs to be made in how the coronavirus pandemic is being handled at Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion International Airport.

"We've already reached 800 people and patients who entered via the crossings, mostly via Ben Gurion Airport," she said. "We have between 100-250 cases who enter every day."

She added that "between 50% and 60% are discovered at Ben Gurion Airport, during the first test, and the rest are discovered during the quarantine. That's an exponential increase in imported infections."

"What's truly concerning us are the infections brought in from all over the world, especially infections of vaccinated individuals. Globally, the percentage of re-infections is between 0.1% and 0.6%.

"We will submit to the ministers a different policy for handling the countries to and from which travel is banned. There needs to be a change - the infections are coming in from all over the world."

Earlier this week, Ben Gurion Airport restricted the number of people allowed to enter the terminals, requiring those wishing to enter to those holding a ticket for a flight taking off within the next four hours, and those who must carry out an action for the purpose of their flights.

The airport also noted that those accompanying a minor or a person with disabilities and special needs will also be allowed to enter the terminal, as will those who require entry for purposes of business.