In Israel, three dead of coronavirus in one day

The number of new coronavirus cases diagnosed Wednesday dropped slightly, to 2,165, after reaching over 2,200 on Tuesday.

As of Thursday morning, Israel had 15,292 active cases of the virus, and 6,463 total deaths from it, three of whom died on Wednesday.

Israel's Delta wave began late in June, with 49 new cases on June 20 and 125 new cases on June 21. This week, five-and a-half weeks later, has seen seven deaths; last week, the number of deaths that week reached 15.

Israel currently has 275 coronavirus patients hospitalized, and 159 serious coronavirus cases. Of those, 33 patients are in critical condition, and 26 are on ventilators.

On Wednesday, 102,524 coronavirus tests were performed, and 2.35% of the test results received were positive.

Two cities, Kiryat Malakhi and Bat Yam, are considered "red" areas, and another 27 localities are "orange."