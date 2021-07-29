Arab indicted for participating in violent riots

The Prosecutor's Office on Thursday will submit an indictment against an 18-year-old Arab from the northern city of Akko (Acre), charging him with involvement in the violent riots which occurred in the city earlier this year.

The suspect was arrested two months ago as part of an investigation by the Israel Security Agency (Shabak) and the Asher Region's unit for fighting crime.

According to the indictment, the rioters, including the suspect, caused great damage to a large number of businesses in Akko's Old City. During the interrogation by police and Shabak, it became clear that the suspect committed these crimes due to racist motives.

Alongside the indictment, a request was submitted to keep the suspect under arrest until the completion of legal proceedings against him.

"The Israel Security Agency and Israel Police take very seriously the involvement of Israeli citizens in terror," a joint statement by Israel Police and Shabak read. "Therefore, they will continue to use every means available to them in order to thwart the threat and bring all those involved to severe justice."