US position on Western Sahara remains unchanged under Biden

The US position on disputed Western Sahara remains unchanged under President Joe Biden's administration, a senior State Department official said in Morocco on Wednesday, according to AFP.

Former US President Donald Trump agreed to recognize Morocco’s sovereignty over the Western Sahara as part of the deal in which Morocco became the fourth Arab country to normalize ties with Israel.

The United States later adopted a new official map of Morocco that includes Western Sahara.

"There is no change in the US position," Joey Hood, the Acting Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs, told a news conference in Rabat on Wednesday.

"Where you may see a change is in the level of energy and emphasis we are putting on helping the UN process to really produce results," he added.

Hood called for the speedy appointment and backing of an envoy to the UN secretary-general "so that we can get a solution that is acceptable to all parties and will lead to peace and stability".

He said the US welcomed Morocco's decision to normalize ties with Israel last year, along with Bahrain, Sudan and the United Arab Emirates.

"What we're seeing now is a fantastic age of these normalization agreements with Israel, including by Morocco, that are going to give future generations much more hope and much more of a foundation to build upon," said Hood.

"When there's contact between people, there's more understanding, there are more ways of solving problems as they arise, there's more influence to target and fix problems that we all agree need to be addressed, such as the situation of the Palestinians,” he continued.

"What the Biden administration's support for these agreements will include is to make sure that the marginalized people, including Palestinians, are put at the center of these normalization efforts," said Hood.