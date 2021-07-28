Military Police probing death of Palestinian Arab child

IDF troops on Wednesday observed suspicious activity near a military checkpoint adjacent to Beit Ummar, north of Hebron. A few men exited their vehicle and were seen digging in the ground before leaving the scene.

IDF troops approached the scene with caution and upon examination found two bags, one of which contained the body of a newborn infant.

A short while after, IDF troops spotted a vehicle approaching the area and concluded that it was the same vehicle as before.

The troops attempted to stop the vehicle using standard procedures including shouting and firing warning shots into the air. After the vehicle did not stop, one of the soldiers fired toward the vehicle’s wheels in order to stop it.

The IDF is looking into the claim that a Palestinian Arab minor was killed as a result of the gunfire. The incident is being reviewed by senior commanding officers.

In addition, the Military Police has launched an investigation into the circumstances of the event. The findings will be transferred to the Military Advocate General's Corps.