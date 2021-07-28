Businessman Nathan Milikowsky passes away

Businessman Nathan Milikowsky, cousin of opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu, passed away in the United States on Wednesday.

Netanyahu eulogized Milikowsky and wrote, “Nathan Milikowsky, my beloved cousin, passed away last night after a long illness. Sara, Yair, Avner and I grieve with his wife Rebecca, his daughters Brina and Shira and his siblings Danny and Maidie.”

“Nathan was the eldest cousin of our clan - incredibly wise, unfailingly kind, always curious, always searching.”

“He spent his last years fighting a horrible disease with the same courage and tenacity that he showed throughout his life.”

“He will stay forever in our hearts. I will miss him as a brother,” concluded Netanyahu.