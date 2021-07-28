Neo-Nazi symbol removed from northern California sports field

A series of numbers described as an anti-Semitic code were removed from a sports field in San Anselmo, California after residents spotted the hate symbol and alerted authorities.

Isaac Taylor told the Marinij news site that on Sunday evening as he was walking home from a frozen yogurt shop he noticed the Memorial Park scoreboard had the number “1488” placed on it in such a way as to stand out.

He said that he recognized the number as a reference to “Fourteen Words” – two 14-word slogans originating with American white supremacist David Eden Lane, a member of the defunct white supremacist terrorist organization The Order.

According to the ADL, the two eights stands for “Heil Hitler” with H being the eighth letter of the alphabet.

The ADL further said that the statement, commonly seen in the form of graffiti, forms “a general endorsement of white supremacy and its beliefs. As such, they are ubiquitous within the white supremacist movement.”

The town, which is located in Marin County about 20 miles north of San Francisco, contacted the Central Marin Police Authority and gave a report.

Police Chief Michael Norton told Marinij investigators are “looking into the matter to see if it’s determined to be hate speech or a hate crime.”

The person responsible has not been identified.

San Anselmo Mayor Brian Colbert called the incident disturbing, particularly in light of incidents of racist phone calls in May and a report of anti-Semitic stickers being distributed in nearby Fairfax.

“I was actually at Memorial Park yesterday morning with my young daughter playing tennis at the courts. It’s deeply troubling to me on many levels,” he said in a statement.