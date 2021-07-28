NYC mayor: Get first dose of COVID shot and receive $100

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says the city will now pay people $100 when they get their first dose of the COVID shot at a city-run vaccine site.

"Get your first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a City run site and you’ll get $100. It’s that simple," the NYC Mayor's Office tweeted on Wednesday.

The move comes after de Blasio announced on Monday that all municipal employees would be required to receive a COVID shot by the beginning of the new school year, or else face weekly testing. City officials also said that, starting August 2, unvaccinated city workers would be required to wear a mask at work, or face unpaid suspension.

According to the New York Post, de Blasio on Tuesday hinted that vaccination would soon be required for all city workers, telling MSNBC’s “Morning Joe" in response to a question on the matter, “Yes, we are climbing a ladder. I’m not answering yes to your question yet.”

“But if that’s not enough, I think we got to be ready to climb the ladder more,” he added. “We’ve got to put pressure on this situation.”