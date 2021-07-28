Prof. Gabi Barabash supports Education Minister's plan for opening schools

Former Health Ministry Director General Professor Gabi Barabash expressed support for Education Minister Yifat Shasha-Biton's (New Hope) plan for the upcoming school year.

Under the plan, if one student in a class tests positive for coronavirus, he will go into quarantine, but the other students will only be quarantined for two days. After that, if everyone tests negative, the rest of the class will return to school.

In an interview with Channel 12 News, Barabash supported the plan, saying, "If this plan happens, it's serious, and it could work. We cannot prevent children from learning, and that's the lesson for the entire world."

Earlier this week, Shasha-Biton admitted that her ministry disagreed with the Health Ministry with regards to the length of quarantine.

"The Education Ministry and the experts who participated in the discussion supported a 48-hour quarantine at the most, subject to testing, while the Health Ministry requested a full seven-day quarantine," she said.

"At the end of the discussion and in agreement with all the responsible bodies, it was decided to run a pilot in the haredi schools, which begin school on the first of [the Jewish month of] Elul, on August 9, according to the quarantine plan of the Education Ministry."