Border Police return over 150 stolen watermelons to rightful owner

Border Police officers and volunteers operating in the Lev Hasharon Regional Council on Tuesday night received a report from a security officer regarding two suspects who stole agricultural produce.

The incident occurred in the central town of Moshav Herut, the town's security officer told the police, noting that the stolen produce was a large quantity of watermelons from the town's fields.

The officers and volunteers quickly arrived at the scene, and succeeded in locating the suspects. In the trunk of the suspects' vehicle, Border Police found 163 stolen watermelons.

The forces returned the stolen produce to the farmer.

The two suspects, both residents of the Arab city of Tira and in their 50s, were taken for questioning by Border Police.

"The Border Police will continue its uncompromising battle against criminals who attempt to harm the livelihood, property, and security of the farmers," a police statement read.