Israel ups number of PA workers allowed in Judea & Samaria

Following talks between Defense Minister Gantz and PA Chairman Mahmoud Abbas, Israel to add 15,000 Arab workers in Judea & Samaria.

Arab workers enter Israel
Following talks between Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas last week, Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories Maj.-Gen. Rassan Aliyan, informed PA officials that the State of Israel intends to increase the number of Arab workers in Judea and Samaria by 15,000.

The government's decision on the matter is expected to pass a cabinet meeting in the coming week with the blessing of all ministries.

In addition, the IDF reported that it had approved an increase of 1,000 Palestinian Authority employees in the hotel sector in coordination with the Ministry of Tourism.



